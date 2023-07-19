Logic
- MusicLogic Reveals The Drop Date & Tracklist For Sought After LP "Ultra 85"This next project signifies a lot of different things. ByZachary Horvath2.4K Views
- SongsLogic Makes Some Familiar Callbacks On "Deja Vu"Were you able to recognize what song Logic is referring to? ByZachary Horvath2.7K Views
- MusicLogic Announces "Ultra 85" Novel To Coincide With His New AlbumBobby Tarantino is back with another book.ByElias Andrews3.4K Views
- SongsLogic Name Drops Kendrick Lamar On New Single "44ever"Logic delivers sharp bars over a moody instrumental.ByElias Andrews6.7K Views
- RelationshipsLogic Emotionally Confronts His Father For Massive $850K Home RequestIt sounds like this was something Logic had to get off his chest for quite some time. ByZachary Horvath2.3K Views
- SongsLogic Is Letting Go Of All The Stress On "Ultra 85" Lead Single "Fear"Young Sinatra is becoming comfortable is his skin. ByZachary Horvath3.3K Views
- MusicLogic Unveils "Ultra 85" Lead Single Release Date And Album TrailerLogic is finally rolling out the red carpet for his long-awaited album. ByZachary Horvath4.9K Views
- MusicLogic's Studio Albums, Ranked: From "Under Pressure" To "College Park"We take a look at Logic's album discography and rank each one while providing insight on what went right and wrong with each one. ByPaul Barnes3.7K Views
- SongsLogic, Conway The Machine, And RiFF RAFF Deliver A Strong First Outing Together On "Intergalactic Icons"How does it sound? Pretty damn good! ByZachary Horvath2.8K Views
- MixtapesLogic Shares Free Mixtape "Inglorious Basterd""First free mixtape in 10 years," Logic says on "Still Pushin."ByZachary Horvath8.4K Views
- SongsC Dot Castro And Logic Trade Bars On "Masked Up"The Bobbyboy Records signee spits on this new track. ByZachary Horvath2.9K Views
- Pop CultureREASON & Logic Beef: TDE Artist Clears Up Issues With Fellow RapperAhead of his "PORCHES" LP's arrival later this month, REASON has been speaking with the press about some of his most recent career highlights.ByHayley Hynes3.1K Views
- Pop CultureLogic Welcomes Second Child With Wife Brittney NoellCongratulations are in order.ByJake Lyda551 Views