Logic's been a busy guy throughout 2025 with the promotion of his "Carti-style trap era" being the main focus. Since late April, the Maryland rapper and Boom.Records founder has shared six previews, with the seventh arriving this weekend. It's titled "RIGHT TO BE" and feels like an opening track or an interlude of sorts.
It's 2:12 runtime suggests that, but it's also the cinematic buildup at the beginning that has thinking this. The intergalactic synth passages lead into a smooth beat drop around the 1:24 mark, as well as the chorus.
"RIGHT TO BE" finds Logic in a self-affirming mode as he explains why he deserves to feel or act a certain way. The fame and success are the main drivers for his confident attitude as he raps, "All this money we been making, it's a sight to see / Yeah, you talking sh*t, I know you talking sh*t, homie, but it's alright with me."
It's not the most engaging in terms of writing, but again, it seems like this is a song that will prepare fans for what's to follow on SideQuest.
A release date remains hidden, but Logic seems like he's almost ready to let the cat out of the bag. You can check out "RIGHT TO BE" down below.
Logic "RIGHT TO BE"
Quotable Lyrics:
Everything I try to do, yeah, it's all for them
If they don't want it, I don't want it, yeah, f*ck all them
Everything is interlining, it's alright with me
They don't know what's life about so now they fightin' me
Yeah, I'm made it b*tch-a*s n****, I got a right to be
Thirty million in the bank, it's not a sight to me