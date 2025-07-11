Logic shared another single from his upcoming project, Sidequest, on Friday as well as an accompanying music video for the song. "Severed Ties" sees him rapping about cutting off the people in his life who "aren't about it." "You can't comprehend that sh*t, no, you can't monetize / You can't monetize, so I need to sever ties," he raps.

Fabian Pacheco and Patrick J Servais directed the music video, which shows Logic riding shotgun in a Ford Bronco while flaunting stacks of cash. Fans in the comments are loving the track. "Versatility right here and it looks like he’s having fun showing it through these shorter, ‘simpler’ songs. That’s great," one fan wrote. Another added: "LOGIC IS GOATED. AS A MUSICIAN ALL WE EVER WANT IS PIECE AND AMAZING MUSIC. LOGIC IN HIS BAD BISH ERA AND IM HERE FOR IT."

"Severed Ties" is the latest of several singles Logic has already released from Sidequest. Back in April, he dropped “ITS A FEE” as the lead single, followed by “EVERYONES DEAD ALREADY,” “SOLD OUT,” and“GoROUND” in May. The next month, he dropped “BLEED.” Logic has yet to reveal a release date for the rest of Sidequest, but it will mark his 10th studio album and first since 2024's Ultra 85. He previously cited Playboi Carti as an inspiration for the project's sound during an interview with TMZ.

Logic - "Severed Ties"

