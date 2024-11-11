Logic Wants To Rap Like Playboi Carti To Get Paid

Logic wants to rhyme like Playboi Carti.

Former Def Jam recording artist Logic and his music career appear to be at a crossroads, according to a new interview with TMZ. Over the weekend, Bobby Tarantino told the outlet he plans to create music similar to Playboi Carti due to the poor sales of his latest music. In August, he released his ninth album, Ultra 85, to 18k in first-week sales. It marks the rapper’s lowest debut yet.

Logic is known for his rapid conscious rap style, which the new album includes but doesn’t resonate with modern rap. On his way to Detroit, he told TMZ, “I’ve been on a run of doing super hip-hop music, but that stuff doesn’t pay the bills.” He decided to rap like Playboi Carti because the Whole Lotta Red creator is one of the biggest names in today’s hip-hop. Logic said: “I made my money doing pop and turn-up tracks, and I’ve been lucky to make music from my heart. But next year, I’m about to drop all this Carti-style trap and have some fun. It’s okay to make money, too.”

Logic has had a busy schedule lately, including a massive 2022 tour with Wiz Khalifa. Between album releases and touring, the rap star has faced off against multiple personal issues with his family and critics. He has frequently been attacked for his ethnicity as a mixed-race rapper and bars. Throughout the drama, he collaborated with icons like Eminem, Gucci Mane, and Lil Wayne. He announced his retirement, which turned into a year hiatus, in 2021.