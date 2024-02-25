Big Sean, Logic, & More Trend As Fans Debate Worst Bars Of All Time

Big Sean, Logic, and more top rappers are trending on Twitter as fans debate the worst bars in hip-hop history. Sharing many of the rappers' worst moments, users have been having a laugh at their expense since Friday night.

"Big Sean going triple-platinum in the qts," one fan joked in response to the premise. Another agreed: "Big Sean got away with way too much." One popular pick was Eminem's infamous freestyle in which he raps: "It's fun for me just to grab a boob/Plus, my penis got an attitude." Childish Gambino's early career has been the subject of mockery as well. His 2011 song, "Freaks and Geeks," has been a viral pick. He raps: "Man, you hungry, have this sandwich/Got my wallet, cheese and lettuce/An elephant never forgets, so my d**k remembers everything."

Big Sean Performs With Kanye West

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Rappers Kanye West and Big Sean perform onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)

While Big Sean was a popular target of the Twitter thread, many of his fans came to his defense. “I’m convinced people just like to hate on Big Sean for sport because I swear if Ye or Drake said any of those lines, y’all would make it [the] holy grail." one user argued. Another wrote: "Not only did Big Sean go off on this at the time, but it was so hard this flow became the industry standard for all of the biggest rappers at the time, and n****s STILL use it."

Fans Share Worst Lyrics Of All Time

Neither Big Sean nor Logic appear to have responded to the trend, but if they do, be on the lookout for that on HotNewHipHop. Check out some of the most popular selections below.

