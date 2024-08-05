Logic Reflects On How His Past Has Shaped Him On "Teleport"

Fans are liking how "Ultra 85" is sounding so far.

Logic fans will soon be able to finally feast on Ultra 85. After several years in the making, the Maryland product is going to be dropping it this Friday, August 9. With him taking so much time on this quasi sequel to 2017's Everybody, you would think that the hype would be non-existent. However, it seems that the opposite is quite true. Fans are really digging his flows and production so far, with "Mission Control" perhaps being the favorite of the bunch so far. But, "Teleport", Logic's fifth and final teaser, is certainly giving it a run for its money right now.

Throughout his extensive career, he has never shied away from talking about his rough upbringing. "Teleport" is one of those very tracks, as he travels back in time to key moments during his childhood on the fourth verse in particular. Logic recalls not growing up without a male figure in his household, having little money, being molested, struggling to stay in school, as well as his family's run-ins with law. However, he ends off "Teleport" on a positive note as he recalls all of his biggest accomplishments like starting a family and becoming a major success story in hip-hop. Logic is making a great impression right now and it feels like the anticipation for Ultra 85 is at its peak.

"Teleport"- Logic

Quotable Lyrics:

B**** let me teleport to February 6th, 2020

F*** rap, this the day that nobody could take from me

The day my son was born

I saw the whole world differently

I'm not defined by my past, this a different me

And you can teleport the f*** up out my face if you feel differently