Logic Name Drops Kendrick Lamar On New Single "44ever"

Logic never stops working. The rapper announced his retirement in 2020, but he's dropped two albums and several mixtapes since then. He loves rapping too much to give it up, and his latest single, "44ever," is a testament to that love. Logic and 6ix co-produce a moody instrumental over which Logic raps about his unbeatable talent on the mic. The rapper even compares himself to Kendrick Lamar, who's currently engrossed in hip-hop's "civil war."

"44ever" is the latest installment in Logic's "44" series. It's similar to Drake's timestamp records, in that it prepares the listeners to expect sharp bars and minimal hooks. "44 Bars" kicked off the series in 2016, followed by "44 More" in 2018. It's been a while since Bobby Tarantino got in the booth to give us 44, but he mostly delivers here. He says right upfront that the song is for "day one" fans, before delving into bars about drinking with Zac Efron and feeling like Mick Jagger. The name drops are frequent, but the K. Dot reference is going to get most of the attention. Logic alludes to Lamar's tendency to bomb on rappers ("Like That" anyone?) to illuminate his own competitive tendencies. "Bobby Boy bringin' that kick like Kung Fu Kenny," he raps. "Not many can f**k with me."

Read More: Logic Put On Blast For Allegedly Stealing Paintings

Logic Keeps His "44" Series Going Strong

"44ever" was previewed back in March 2023. Logic teased a snippet of the song on TikTok, and stated that it will be on his upcoming album, Ultra 85. There did appear to be some confusion with the rollout, however. "44ever" was posted to Logic's YouTube channel three hours before its official release on April 19, but it was subsequently taken down. It did not resurface until midnight ET. It's currently available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "44ever" by Logic? Does Logic's relentless flow live up to the promise of the snippet? Is this the best song in the "44" series? Are you eager to hear Logic's new album? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Logic. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, hotter than Teflon, sippin' liquor with Efron

Sippin' liquor with Zac in the back of the green room

Yeah, that's me and my team room, ayy

Me and Khalifa done hit like a million cities, got a million bitties

Wishin' they could get in but they can't

Soon as they see me, they faint

Read More: Logic's Studio Albums, Ranked: From "Under Pressure" To "College Park"