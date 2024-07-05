Logic Reveals The Drop Date & Tracklist For Sought After LP "Ultra 85"

Logic Performs At YouTube Theater
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Logic performs at the YouTube Theater on June 28, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)
This next project signifies a lot of different things.

Prolific Maryland rapper Logic is finally ready to unleash Ultra 85 and it is coming very soon. According to the NFR Podcast's X account, the album will release on August 9th and possess 20 tracks. Fans of his know that he has already previewed the project three times over the last five months. Logic has dropped "Fear", "44ever", and "Deja Vu", which is the most recent of the trio. According to Genius, this will supposedly be the veteran's final album, but we know happened after No Pressure in 2020. He went on to release several fan-fare mixtapes and singles, so who really knows what is in store Logic following this.

Just like his future, the chance of Ultra 85 existing was also in limbo for many years. Some of his fans have even claimed that they have been waiting on this since the mid 2010s. With Logic being so hard to read overall, it is no surprise that this project has taken so long to come to fruition. If this indeed his going away gift to his fans, then we hope it will be one of his best yet. For the speedy lyricist, Ultra 85 is supposedly also going to be the conclusion to the storyline on 2017's Everybody.

Logic Finally Has Concrete Details For Ultra 85

If you remember, it was about how Atom, voiced by BigVon, dies in a car crash and is reincarnated by God, played by Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Everyone else also receives the same treatment. Each song is every perspective that Atom has lived through, which ties into the themes of Everybody, which is Logic's experiences of being black and white. It is something that has divided listeners over the years, but time and time again, people still come back to his music. A lot more should do the exact same for Ultra 85 as well.

What are your thoughts on Logic releasing Ultra 85 on August 9th? Are you still ready to listen to this album, why or why not? Does this have the chance to be his greatest project based on all the information we have? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Logic. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
