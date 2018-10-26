release date announcement
- MusicKid Cudi Announces Release Date & Fans Can't Wait For Whatever It IsKid Cudi shares a date on twitter.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Album Rollout Is ShrinkingAlbum rollouts are getting smaller and smaller.By Cole Blake
- MusicLogic Announces Release Date For New Single "Keanu Reeves"Logic's first musical offering of 2019 comes in a few days.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Estate Announces "Members Only Vol. 4" Drops On His BirthdayXXXTentacion's collective will release their fourth self-titled project later this month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Announces Release Date For New AlbumMeek Mill's surprise album isn't a surprise anymore.By Aron A.
- MusicGucci Mane Reveals Release Date For "Evil Genius"It's going to be a cold December.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Announces Release Date For "The World Is Yours 2"Rich The Kid's new album will be available on January 18.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Announces Solo Album Release DateOffset has seemingly confirmed that he will drop his album on his birthday.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Shares Release Date For New Album21 Savage's next project is coming in a bit over a month.By Aron A.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shows Off New Lambo Truck & Announces Release DatesA Boogie has a few projects in the works.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCupcakKe Announces New Album "Eden" While Covered In CandyCupcakke's next album will be out on November 9.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan's "Be Safe" Cover Art Is A Drawing Of Mac MillerLil Xan's new project will be released on December 3.By Alex Zidel