Drake Announces Release Date For "ICEMAN" Episode 3

2017 Toronto International Film Festival
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Drake attends the premiere of "The Carter Effect" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Drake's second "ICEMAN" livestream premiered at the end of July. After it ended, he released the second single "Which One."

Since Drake revealed that he was working on his next solo album earlier this year in Australia, fans have been eager to hear about a release date. They could be getting one very soon as later this week, a new ICEMAN livestream is dropping.

As caught by SOUND | Victor Baez on X, The Boy is going to be back on YouTube with episode three tomorrow night. Unfortunately, we don't know what time exactly. Taking to his Instagram, Drake decided to keep that information under wraps for now.

"THURSDAY __ PM EST," he wrote next to the new graphic for the episode. Fans are expectedly thrilled to hear this as it's been over a month since episode two. It played out similar to the first livestream with Drake teasing some tracks and dropping one of them the next day on DSPs.

The singles we have at the moment include "What Did I Miss?" which was about his so-called friends switching sides on him during the beef. LeBron James was perhaps the biggest target there. Then, there's the less drama-filled party cut "Which One" with UK's Central Cee.

Drake busted out his signature attempts at replicating the country's patois. It resulted in a more mediocre performance on the charts, particularly the Hot 100.

Drake & Bobbi Althoff Interview

However, the most intriguing part about either episode so far was the person dressed up like Pinocchio who stalked Drake. Fans theorized that it was supposed to represent Kendrick Lamar and all the lies he spread during their battle.

Drizzy never confirmed nor denied this to be the case but given that Pinocchio's nose grows larger when he's being untruthful, it makes sense. Ultimately, we will have to wait and see what he decides to bring to the table.

But like anything he does, there should be lots to discuss afterwards.

Speaking of which, his reunion with Bobbi Althoff for her new podcast, Not This Again, was trending all day yesterday. Various topics were discussed, including the aforementioned beef, his alleged ab procedure, hip-hop media, and etc.

It arrived just over two years after their first sit-down which launched Bobbi's career.

