Drake will be releasing his highly-anticipated album, Iceman, sometime in the fall, according to Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel. Manziel, who Drake shouts out on the hook of his 2014 hit song, "Draft Day," spoke about when the rapper's next project is dropping during a recent interview that's circulating on social media.

“Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November. Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I’m going to take him to a game this year. He’s going to Aggie Land," Manziel said, as caught by HipHopDX.

While many fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been joking about Johnny Manziel being the one to provide the update, others have been expressing their excitement to hear new music from the Toronto rapper. "Looks like Drake is about to bless us with some new heat. October can’t come soon enough!," one user wrote in response to the clip of the former NFL quarterback. Another added: "Always dropping bangers! I have a feeling this might go off tho."

Manziel's update comes after Drake shared a cryptic message about when the album will be ready on Instagram, last week. Captioning a series pictures and videos from his ongoing Some Special Shows 4 U tour, he wrote: "Still coming to terms and conditions with how i'm feeling. Soon as i know, you'll hear it."

Drake also recently spoke about his process for recording the album during a livestream on Kick with Adin Ross, xQc and PartyNextDoor. “I’ll stay up all night f*cking recording for Iceman," he said. "They’re having a full blown party outside. I can hear people and having a street festival all day. I’ll go out there. I’ll f*cking run out there. I’ll turn up with them, do shots, come back— like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.”