Drake Calls DJ Gordo To Europe To Complete "ICEMAN"

Gordo, a frequent collaborator of Drake, has been enlisted to contribute to the upcoming ICEMAN album. The DJ revealed that Drake flew him to Europe to finish the album over the weekend via social media.

“This guy got me a jet to Europe just to finish ICEMAN,” Gordo tweeted with a photo of Drizzy and him in the car. “He scooped me up from the airport.”

Fans were estatic to hear the news of ICEMAN's completion. "Gordo’s finishing touches will be fire," commented a fan, while another disagreed, commenting, "Noooo keep Gordo and that house shit tf away from iceman."

ICEMAN will be Drake’s latest solo album since 2023’s For All The Dogs. The 6 God previously revealed that the album will get personal. However, Gordo’s involvement could bring a dance vibe to the forthcoming release. It is rumored that the upcoming album will be Drizzy’s last with UMG.

The ICEMAN album has already produced two singles in “What Did I Miss?” and the Central Cee-featured “Which One.” Gordo and Central Cee have been the only collaborators revealed so far. Drake originally announced the new album in December 2024 while streaming with Adin Ross.

Gordo On Drake’s ICEMAN

Gordo’s transformation from DJ Carnage to house and techno producer marks a significant reinvention in dance music. The Guatemalan-American producer, born Diamanté Blackmon, adopted the Gordo alias in 2022, shifting from EDM maximalism to deeper, minimalist grooves to reconnect with his cultural roots.

That same year, he made his mark in the hip-hop mainstream by co-producing six tracks on Drake’s *Honestly, Nevermind*, including the hit “Sticky,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. This partnership continued in 2023 with *For All the Dogs*, where he produced the Latin-influenced “Gently” featuring Bad Bunny and “Rich Baby Daddy” with SZA and Sexyy Red.