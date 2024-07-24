Drake's Long-Anticipated Gordo Collab Finally Has A Release Date

It's about time.

Drake and Gordo have a strong track record together. The rapper and producer have worked together on "Sticky," "Massive" and "Rich Baby Daddy" among several others. Gordo was a big influence on Drake's Honestly, Nevermind, an album that's slowly developing a cult fandom. He's also been touting another Drake collab for months. The producer posted a photo alongside the 6 God back in May. He seemingly cried wolf again when he posted an IG Story with the text "July 12." Thankfully, a proper release date for their collab has finally dropped. And it's soon.

Gordo will release his debut solo album, Diamante, on July 26. The album boasts a star-studded tracklist, with features from the likes of Feid and T-Pain but Drake is the real standout. The Toronto rapper will not only feature on the song "Sideways," but reportedly served as a consultant on the album overall. Gordo discussed this unique partnership during a recent profile with Rolling Stone. If Drake says, 'This is it, and this is what you should listen to, this is what I listen to, and this is an incredible piece of work," he stated. "He rides for me that heavy and he’s letting the world know that, then that says a lot."

Drake Was A Creative Consultant On Gordo's Album

Gordo promises that Diamante will be a wide-ranging album in terms of sound. He will incorporate all of the musical genres he listens to, despite primarily being known for his hip-hop production. "It’s so hard when you’re talking to a guy like me," he told the outlet. "Because I’m trying to keep up with rap, with dance music, house, with techno, with Mexican corridos. Everyone here is doing their job." While the vision for the album is undoubtedly his, Gordo again praised Drake for working with him, and providing his expertise on songs in which he wasn't even involved.