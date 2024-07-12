Gordo Announces Debut Album “DIAMANTE”

"DIAMANTE" drops on July 26.

Earlier today, Gordo took to Instagram to announce DIAMANTE, his debut studio album. The project will be unveiled on July 26 and boasts an impressive list of features from the likes of Nicki Nicole, Sech, Feid, Young Dolph, Maluma. More exciting collabs will also be announced in the coming weeks.

“It features work from artists I’ve looked up to and artists who inspire me," Gordo says of the upcoming album. "Some I’ve known for years and others I’ve met more recently.” To get fans even more excited to hear what he has up his sleeve, he dropped off the cover art, a scenic shot of himself sitting on a boardwalk captured by photographer Ivan Amet Achao Acuna.

“This album embodies all my different tastes and personalities, from what I listen to, to what I play live, who I am as an artist, but most importantly, who Diamante is. It’s my most personal work to date and comes from a place of love and authenticity," Gordo also adds. "Most of the album’s production was done at home in Hawaii. I would produce until 6 PM, then I’d take a break, sit on my terrace, and watch the sunset while listening to the album and taking it all in. It’s an album you can listen to at home and at a 5 AM rave; it can be the pinnacle of your night or the perfect come-down after a long day. I can’t wait to show you what I’ve been working on.”