Gordo Announces Debut Album “DIAMANTE”

BYCaroline Fisher4.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gordo
"DIAMANTE" drops on July 26.

Earlier today, Gordo took to Instagram to announce DIAMANTE, his debut studio album. The project will be unveiled on July 26 and boasts an impressive list of features from the likes of Nicki Nicole, Sech, Feid, Young Dolph, Maluma. More exciting collabs will also be announced in the coming weeks.

“It features work from artists I’ve looked up to and artists who inspire me," Gordo says of the upcoming album. "Some I’ve known for years and others I’ve met more recently.” To get fans even more excited to hear what he has up his sleeve, he dropped off the cover art, a scenic shot of himself sitting on a boardwalk captured by photographer Ivan Amet Achao Acuna.

Read More: B. Dot Is Easily Disturbed, Apparently: Ab-Soul Sees Redemption Arc Amid Drake Fatigue

Gordo's New Project DIAMANTE Drops On July 26

“This album embodies all my different tastes and personalities, from what I listen to, to what I play live, who I am as an artist, but most importantly, who Diamante is. It’s my most personal work to date and comes from a place of love and authenticity," Gordo also adds. "Most of the album’s production was done at home in Hawaii. I would produce until 6 PM, then I’d take a break, sit on my terrace, and watch the sunset while listening to the album and taking it all in. It’s an album you can listen to at home and at a 5 AM rave; it can be the pinnacle of your night or the perfect come-down after a long day. I can’t wait to show you what I’ve been working on.

What do you think of Gordo announcing his upcoming debut album, DIAMANTE? Are you looking forward to hearing it when it drops on July 26? Which feature are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Secures Free Tam's Burgers For Life, Owner Won't Say If Drake Is Welcome

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...