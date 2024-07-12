Kendrick Lamar Secures Free Tam's Burgers For Life, Owner Won't Say If Drake Is Welcome

Kendrick continues to win.

Kendrick Lamar has been taking a few victory laps as of late, and they are most certainly deserved. Overall, Lamar is fresh off of his beef with Drake. Depending on who you ask, the feud is still ongoing. Although in the minds of many, it is already over, and Kendrick has come away as the victor. Currently, one of the biggest songs in the world is "Not Like Us," and there is no doubt at all that Lamar may just have song of the summer on his hands.

Last week, on the 4th of July, Kendrick Lamar came through and dropped the music video to "Not Like Us." The visual was highly-anticipated especially since it was being filmed in Compton. One of the main shooting spots was none other than Tam's Burgers, a restaurant that Kendrick has name-dropped before. Recently, TMZ caught up with one of the owners of the spot, and as it turns out, Kendrick just got another win. As the owner explains, Kendrick can eat for free at Tam's Burgers, any time he wants.

Kendrick Lamar Is Stacking Ws

Furthermore, it was revealed that Kendrick always orders a bacon cheeseburger when he's at the shop. The TMZ cameraman also made sure to ask if Drake is welcome at the restaurant. The owner noted that that is something he would prefer not to answer. Of course, that is a pretty loaded question with some politics involved. Either way, we're sure Kendrick will be happy to get a few free meals whenever he is in the area.