DJ Akademiks Thinks Kendrick Lamar's Camp Is Too Obsessed With The Drake Beef

DJ Akademiks wants to see pgLang and company on the charts, and isn't impressed with their presumed attempts to bait Drake into round two.

DJ Akademiks has been arguably the fieriest commentator amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, and his OVO repping keeps getting more and more heated. Moreover, he recently responded to shady Ab-Soul tweets and the general reception to the "Not Like Us" video, as well as rumors that either K.Dot or Drizzy are looking for a round two. Well, Ak has a pretty different perspective, accusing Kendrick's camp of milking this beef and trying to bait The Boy into another response. This rant seemingly occurred during the same livestream in which he trolled artists for not having or getting Kendrick features despite their participation in The Pop Out show or the aforementioned music video.

"So my last thoughts on this is a pathetic attempt, I believe, by pgLang and TDE to try to bait Drake out," DJ Akademiks remarked. "Talking about 'redemption is not off the table.' N***a, listen, call me the spokesperson for Drake or OVO, but I can tell you, n***a. Drake is gonna drop amazing music, it's gonna be good. If you think he gon' keep going back and forth with that n***a calling him a pedophile and lying, he's not. So move on, hurry along, and y'all go drop y'all music. See you n***as on the f***ing charts. That's it, okay? That's it. There's no more conversation, that's it."

DJ Akademiks Wants Kendrick Lamar To Stop "Milking" The Drake Beef

Of course, there are a lot of rumors around what Drake will drop next, with some like DJ Akademiks claiming that it won't have anything to do with Kendrick Lamar and others anticipating more shots. We won't really know until more new music comes out, but we doubt that the Toronto superstar wouldn't have a subliminal bar or two over this situation in the future. As for his Compton rival, perhaps his supposed new album will focus more on the West Coast or on other topics that aren't "Other Vaginal Option"-related. What are you betting on?

Meanwhile, even Siri is glitching out over this battle, and to see its crossovers into pop culture is a pretty comical and curious affair. DJ Akademiks doesn't want this to keep progressing, but there are a whole lot of fans who say otherwise. We'll see what sides of their duality these MCs choose to feed into. But what's true is that on both sides, there are plenty of people who want to speak on behalf of these artists and dig the hole deeper down a combative path.

