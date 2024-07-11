Drake Haunted By "Not Like Us" As USA Basketball Uses Kendrick Lamar's Diss To Celebrate Win Over Canada

BYAlexander Cole212 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Team USA had a good night on Wednesday.

The last few months have not been particularly kind to Drake. Overall, you can probably guess why we would say that. His beef against Kendrick Lamar started off on even footing. However, once "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" dropped, it became spooky for the Canadian. Since that time, "Not Like Us" has proven to be one of the biggest songs in the world. It continues to get millions of streams every day, and even the music video proved to be a success.

Last night, the song continued to haunt Drake on a National level. Team USA Basketball was facing off against Team Canada in a Pre-Olympics exhibition game. Overall, it was dominated by the United States which makes sense when you consider their roster. After the game, "Not Like Us" could be heard being blasted over the PA system. USA Basketball members celebrated and danced along to the track, rubbing it in Team Canada's face even more.

Read More: Drake Maintains Most-Streamed Rapper Title Despite Kendrick Lamar’s Success

Drake Cannot Escape The Song

This is not the first time that a Canadian athletics defeat led to "Not Like Us" chants. Following Argentina's game against Canada on Tuesday, the Argentina soccer team's Twitter account tweeted out a graphic that said "Not Like Us." Needless to say, this song is not going anywhere, any time soon. While Drizzy is planning some summer music, it might be difficult for him to match the success of Kendrick's latest smash.

Let us know what you think of Team USA Basketball using this song as a celebration, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about "Not Like Us" becoming such a huge phenomenon? Do you believe that it is deserved? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Gordo Seemingly Teases New Drake Music By Posting Cryptic Release Date

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON-CELEBSportsDrake Expertly Taunted With Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Following Canada's Crushing Defeat To Argentina4.6K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveSportsKendrick Lamar Breaks Spotify Record With His Catchy Drake Diss "Not Like Us"11.7K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022SportsKendrick Lamar Destroys Drake In The Streaming War As "Not Like Us" Nearly Doubles "Family Matters'" Debut11.0K
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowSportsKendrick Lamar Has Reportedly Generated This Much Money From "Not Like Us"38.8K