Drake Haunted By "Not Like Us" As USA Basketball Uses Kendrick Lamar's Diss To Celebrate Win Over Canada

Team USA had a good night on Wednesday.

The last few months have not been particularly kind to Drake. Overall, you can probably guess why we would say that. His beef against Kendrick Lamar started off on even footing. However, once "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" dropped, it became spooky for the Canadian. Since that time, "Not Like Us" has proven to be one of the biggest songs in the world. It continues to get millions of streams every day, and even the music video proved to be a success.

Last night, the song continued to haunt Drake on a National level. Team USA Basketball was facing off against Team Canada in a Pre-Olympics exhibition game. Overall, it was dominated by the United States which makes sense when you consider their roster. After the game, "Not Like Us" could be heard being blasted over the PA system. USA Basketball members celebrated and danced along to the track, rubbing it in Team Canada's face even more.

Drake Cannot Escape The Song

This is not the first time that a Canadian athletics defeat led to "Not Like Us" chants. Following Argentina's game against Canada on Tuesday, the Argentina soccer team's Twitter account tweeted out a graphic that said "Not Like Us." Needless to say, this song is not going anywhere, any time soon. While Drizzy is planning some summer music, it might be difficult for him to match the success of Kendrick's latest smash.

Let us know what you think of Team USA Basketball using this song as a celebration, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about "Not Like Us" becoming such a huge phenomenon? Do you believe that it is deserved? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.