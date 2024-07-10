Drake Roasted Into Oblivion For His Latest Batch Of Instagram Story Photos

Some fans just don't have any patience.

Drake is one of those artists who gets scrutinized for everything he does. Overall, this has been especially true as of late thanks to the outcome of his beef with none other than Kendrick Lamar. Had he won the feud, the noise around him would be a lot less loud. However, he lost handily, so fans have been giving him more flack than ever before. Drizzy could simply go out for a meal and the internet would criticize him for his order and choice of restaurant.

That said, fans want to hear from him right now. With Kendrick Lamar taking a prolonged victory lap, there is this sense that Drake is being too quiet. Sure, he has been dropping some features here and there, but he hasn't exactly addressed what took place. Last night, Drizzy took to his Instagram story with a couple of snapshots. In one, he is walking down the stairs and in the other, he is sipping coffee and looking at the camera. Once again, this attracted a roast session in the comments section over on Akademiks' page.

Drake With A Post

"Imagine setting up a camera or having someone stand at the top of your stairs as you walk down with a cold cup of coffee or tea just to take this picture," one person wrote. "Then to make it worse imagine the amount of time he had to go up & down the stares to retake the picture to get this one picture." Fans continued to go in on the artist, with one saying "Damn drake really got no family that mansion empty as fuck." Needless to say, even the most innocuous things will bring out the Drake hate brigade.