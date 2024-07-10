Drake Loses $300K After Betting On Canada In Copa America Game

Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
The Drake curse continues.

The bad breaks continue for Drake. The bumps and bruises the rapper has taken in the music world have been well documented. In the sports world, however, he hasn't fared much better. The 6 God bet $500K on the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, and lost. He lost another $500K on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup. The Drake curse was already working overtime in 2024, and it's struck again. The rapper lost another staggering amount of money on July 9.

Drake made his confidence in the Canadian soccer team clear the day before. He posted a betting stub on his Instagram Story, confirming that he'd taken betting odds of 9.6-to-1 that his team would triumph over Argentina in the Copa America game. He put down $300K, with potential winnings amounting to $2.88 million. Drake also couldn't resist poking fun at Argentina's star, Lionel Messi. "This could get Messi," he wrote over his ticket. One would assume he wasn't in a joking mood after Canada lost to Argentina by a score of 2-0.

Drake Has Lost Multiple Sports Bets In 2024

Drake has been an avid supporter of Canadian soccer for years. He included footage of soccer being played in the music video for "Started from the Bottom" in 2013. More recently, the rapper hyped up the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be held in his hometown of Toronto. "Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot," he told FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences. So when the world comes, it's going to be beautiful." He also claimed that there was "no passion like football passion."

The Drake curse has been difficult for the rapper to shed in recent years. The storybook run that the Toronto Raptors had in 2019 quelled some of the criticisms surrounding Drake, but the severe losses he's taken on major sporting events in 2024 has brought the "curse" talk back with a vengeance. It doesn't help that Kendrick Lamar accused the rapper of having gambling problems on his scathing "Meet the Grahams" diss. "You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems, pill-poppin' and spendin' problems," Lamar raps. "Bad with money."

Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
