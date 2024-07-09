Drake Puts $300K On Canada Amid Cinderella Copa America Run

Drake has placed another bet.

Drake is someone who has been placing a lot of sports bets over the past few years. Overall, this has to do with the fact that he is sponsored by Stake. For those who may not be in the know, Stake is an online casino that is known for helping birth the Kick streaming platform. Furthermore, Stake has numerous online casino games, as well as sports betting. Whenever there is a big sporting event, you can be sure that Drake is going to put a few hundred thousand dollars into it.

As it stands, Drake's home country of Canada is in the Copa America for the very first time. Interestingly enough, the country has been able to defy the odds and make it all the way to the semi-finals of the tournament. Tonight, they will get to take on Lionel Messi and Argentina. To prepare for the match, Drake has decided to place a $300K bet on Canada. Of course, Canada are huge underdogs at 9.6 to 1 odds. That means the star can turn his bet into $2.88 million if Canada pulls off the upset.

Drake Has Faith

Image via Instagram

A Canada victory on Tuesday night is very unlikely. In the group stage, Argentina defeated Canada by a score of 2-0. However, Canada did hold its own in that game so perhaps they can come through with some magic. If they do, it will most certainly be one of the biggest upsets in the entire history of soccer. We're sure all of Canada will be watching.