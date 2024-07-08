Drake Has New Music Coming Soon, DJ Akademiks Alleges

Fans are eager to see Drake's next move.

Drake has had it pretty rough as of late. Overall, this is thanks to his recent beef with none other than Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick came through with some kill shots throughout the feud, and most fans believe he won. As for Drizzy, he has been left to deliver some not-so-great features. For instance, "Wah Gwan Delilah" and "U MY EVERYTHING" weren't great. Not to mention, his Camilla Cabello features did not have the impact most were expecting.

This has led some to believe that the Drake stimulus package no longer exists. Furthermore, there are some who are a bit worried about whether or not Drizzy has what it takes to come back from his recent loss. However, it seems like his good friend DJ Akademiks is here to dispel some of those myths. In a recent stream for his fans, Akademiks came out and said that new Drake music is, indeed, on the way. Moreover, he noted that the music is fire.

What is Drake Cooking?

We doubt DJ Akademiks would ever say otherwise when it comes to Drake, although for some, this is definitely encouraging. Akademiks did not say when the new music would drop. However, we do know that Drake loves to come out with music in both the Summer and the Fall. Having said that, perhaps we will get something in the next few months. Only time will tell what Drake decides to do.