Serena Williams Gets Back At Drake With Some Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Praise

Lamar shouted out/defended the tennis legend on the track.

Serena Williams knows what it takes to be great, and she sees just how special "Not Like Us" is. According to AllHipHop, the tennis icon had a panel at the recent ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. She was there to speak on the diversity of beauty, as well as to promote her Wyn makeup line. However, that was not the only topic discussed. With the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef being so widely spread, it was no surprise that she was asked about it in one way or another. While she did not speak on the rapper's disdain for each other, Serena Williams did gush about "Not Like Us".

"I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I’m jamming. That jam is jamming", Williams gleefully said. Perhaps a small sliver of that praise comes from the fact that Kendrick warns Drake about talking sideways about the world-famous athlete. If you can recall, her and the latter were linked romantically speaking around 2015.

Serena Williams Is Always Jammin' To "Not Like Us"

However, things never solidified long term for the would-be megastar couple. Drake made sure to remind Serena who she was married to on the Her Loss cut "Middle of the Ocean", but in a not so glowing manner. "Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie". That led to Lamar clapping back on "Not Like Us", saying, "From Alondra down to Central, n**** better not speak on Serena". For those wondering, the now entrepreneur's husband is Alexis Ohanian, who is also in the same field and is a co-founder of Reddit. He also addressed Drake's in hilarious and boss-like way. "The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter", Ohanian said on X.

What are your thoughts on Serena Williams naming "Not Like Us" the song of the summer? Do you think there is partial love for the song because Kendrick calls out Drake, why or why not? Do you agree with the tennis icon's take, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

