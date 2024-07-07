Drake Dodged A Bullet At Michael Rubin's White Party Since DJ Didn't Play Kendrick Lamar

We're sure that everyone would've looked right at Drake if the Fourth of July bash played "Not Like Us," but it looks like he was safe.

Drake is in for a jump-scare whenever he's going out now that Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss is a smash hit, but some crowds know how to read the room. Moreover, according to alleged sources who reportedly spoke to TMZ, every DJ at Michael Rubin's White Party on Fourth of July (which Drizzy attended) did not play any of K.Dot's music at the event. Apparently, one of the aux-masters was a friend of Travis Scott's, and along with La Flame, Lil Wayne, Quavo, and other folks on OVO's good side (for now...), they all seemed to have a blast. Even though nothing happened, we're sure it would've been quite the moment if everyone looked at the Toronto superstar while they could hear "Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop!" in the background.

Of course, the same goes if Kendrick Lamar was, say, cruising around Los Angeles and he heard "Drop, drop, drop, drop" in the street. His feud with Drake has absolutely dominated hip-hop discourse this year, and he's making sure that his rival doesn't soon forget it. On the Fourth of July, the same day that this White Party went down, Kendrick dropped the "Not Like Us" music video. Talk about kicking someone while they're down... or up, we guess, since we're sure Michael Rubin and company were a welcome distraction.

Drake At Michael Rubin's White Party

Regardless of those jokes, some pictures of Drake at the White Party this year raised some fans' eyebrows. Many commented that it looks like he aged a couple of years in just days as a result of the Kendrick Lamar battle, which is honestly a tad ridiculous. Call it confirmation bias, reaching, or just plain hating, but perhaps this clowning would be less common if the "Wick Man" MC didn't just lose in a rap beef in many's eyes. Maybe it was the party that drained him, instead.