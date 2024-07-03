LL Cool J Thinks Drake Made A Bad Choice In Battling Kendrick Lamar

BYElias Andrews460 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BET Media House
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: LL Cool J at the BET Media House on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
LL has some thoughts.

LL Cool J has been on a press run lately. He dropped the single "Saturday Night Special" and made some controversial comments regarding Andre 3000's flute playing. The most hotly-discussed topic a rapper could mention in 2024, though, is the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. LL has plenty to say on the topic during a recent interview with Hot 97's TT Torrez. Not mind-blowing takes in terms of stance, but still a fascinating POV from someone who's had beef in the past.

LL Cool J told Torrez that Kendrick Lamar was the definitive winner in the battle. It's pretty uncontested among hip-hop fans, but the rapper did make a point of giving Drake his props. "Kendrick won the battle. I mean, come on," he noted. "That’s obvious. That’s a no-brainer. And listen, I like Drake. I love his music, he’s a cool dude. We don’t know each other but I like his music. I’m happy for him and everything." Cool J then made the comment that caught most fans' attention. He suggested that the 6 God ultimately made a bad choice when he decided to butt heads with Dot. "Kendrick… that might have been a bad choice," he added. "I like him but Kendrick did his thing."

Read More: LL Cool J Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap Legend

LL Cool J Still Thinks Drake Handled Himself Well

LL Cool J, who has been recognized by many as a precursor to Drake's R&B-leaning sound, broadened the topic. He placed both Drake and Lamar in the greater context of rap history, and claimed that both men have secured their place. "It was great for Hip Hop culture, don’t get it twisted," LL noted. "Both of their names will be etched in history because of it." The rapper also reminded fans how good the Drake disses were, even if they were overshadowed. "Even us just talking about it now is etching it into history," he concluded. "Both of them are super talented, they both did great. It ain’t like Drake completely and utterly played himself."

LL Cool J voicing passion for hip-hop as a culture could not have come at a better time. The rapper-turned-actor is currently working on a new album. His first album, actually since, 2013. The album will be produced by another genre legend, Q-Tip, and will release sometime in the fall. Interestingly, a feature on his lead single, Rick Ross, is one of the many rappers who declared war on Drake earlier this year. To be fair to LL, it's hard to avoid rappers who haven't beefed with Drake at this point.

Read More: LL Cool J & Eminem Collaboration Leaks Online, Fans React

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 CelebrationMusicLL Cool J Thinks Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Battle Was Great For Music4.0K
Declare Yourself "Hollywood Celebrates Democracy" - InsideMusicLL Cool J Criticizes Andre 3000 For Playing Flute: "Come On, Bro"3.1K
Lil Yachty Performs In MilanMusicLil Yachty Divulges Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake Battle Mentioning Him5.5K
Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, Nassau Paradise Island Wine &amp; Food Festival (NPIWFF) March 16, 2024MusicWyclef Jean Supports Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Battle: "Anything Goes"1.9K