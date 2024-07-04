Kendrick Lamar Strikes A Pose For New Chanel Ad As Fans Eagerly Await "Not Like Us" Music Video

Chanel : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar is looking as fashionable as ever, but fans want one thing and one thing only from him right now.

Whenever you see Kendrick Lamar pop out (rarely) at public events, there's a good chance that he's going to be rocking some Chanel. He's already done a couple of ads, partnerships, and style collabs with the company, so it's no surprise that he's featured in another ad, posing casually with a black-and-white-striped shirt, pants, and a double-C beanie. Mr. Morale can wear whatever he wants: the real issue is something that a Twitter user replied under the post below. "Bro doing everything but dropping the music video," they wrote in reference to the highly anticipated visuals for "Not Like Us."

The West Coast-championing Drake diss is still at the top of the game, whether commercially, culturally, or critically. Some new photos from the upcoming music video see Kendrick Lamar bashing an OVO piñata, standing by his TDE brethren, and joining his wife Whitney Alford and their two children. This was the snapshot that really caught fans' attention considering all the allegations that Drizzy made about Whitney and K.Dot's family as a whole. Those were the main pieces of ammo against Kendrick, and it seems like he's letting a picture speak a thousand words as his response to them.

Kendrick Lamar For Chanel

Elsewhere, the hip-hop community is keeping busy by debating who won between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, something we'll probably do until the end of time. "Kendrick won the battle. I mean, come on," LL Cool J expressed during a recent interview with Hot 97's TT Torrez. "That’s obvious. That’s a no-brainer. And listen, I like Drake. I love his music, he’s a cool dude. We don’t know each other but I like his music. I’m happy for him and everything. Kendrick… that might have been a bad choice. I like him but Kendrick did his thing.

"It was great for hip-hop culture, don’t get it twisted," LL Cool J continued concerning Kendrick Lamar and Drake's battle. "Both of their names will be etched in history because of it. Even us just talking about it now is etching it into history. Both of them are super talented, they both did great. It ain’t like Drake completely and utterly played himself."

