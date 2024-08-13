LL Cool J Says Kendrick Lamar's Beef Tactics Against Drake Were "The Funniest Sh*t In The World"

LL Cool J thought the "Not Like Us" artwork was hilarious.

LL Cool J heaped praise on Kendrick Lamar for his tactics against Drake in their ongoing feud. Speaking about the beef during an interview with Ray Daniels Media, he labeled Lamar's cover art for "Not Like Us" the "funniest sh*t in the world."

"This sh*t is crazy," he remarked. "This ain't got nothing to do with nothing but its the funniest sh*t in the world. It's bananas. That kinda thinking, you have to respect that." When DJ Akademiks shared the take on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "Putting false claims on a man name is not funny it’s corny. Kbot a cold hater," one user wrote. Another added: 'All fun n games till someone do it to you."

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In Los Angeles

Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar smiles alongside Jay Rock, center, in between filming for the music video for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LL Cool J also discussed how rap beefs have evolved over the years. "This generation, they think much more multilayered," he argued. "The thinking is far more layered. The thinking used to be kinda like-- back in the days it was like, 'Okay, you do the song.' That was it. Then it transitioned to, 'You do the song and you do the video.' Now, it transitioned to, 'You do the song, you do the video, you have a brand, you do a book, you have the movie, you have the music. You monetize it. You have a platform.' The layering of the thought process is completely different." From there, he explained that there's a lesson to be learned for established artists from the youth. Check out the full comments below.

LL Cool J Speaks On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

It's not the first time Cool J has spoken on Lamar and Drake's beef. Speaking with Hot 97's TT Torrez, last month, he argued that Drake made a "bad choice" by taking on Lamar. Be on the lookout for further updates on LL Cool J on HotNewHipHop.