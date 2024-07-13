LL Cool J Believes "Not Like Us" Success Has Been Torture For Drake

LL doesn't have time for sensitive rappers.

LL Cool J has making the rounds in promotion of his new album. One of the most consistent talking points for the rapper, outside of his own music, is the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. LL has beefed with his fair share of rappers in the past. His POV is useful, and oftentimes insightful. He once again talked about the Drake vs. Lamar battle during a recent interview with Charlamagne tha God. This time, though, he gave advice to Drake, in particular.

LL and Charlamagne talked about rap beef more broadly before the former narrowed the focus to Drake and Kendrick Lamar. "Drake," he said. "That 'Not Like Us' sh*t, that sh*t's torture for a motherf*cker. Ah sh*t, little kids singing to it. You know that sh*t's bananas." LL Cool J had a good laugh over the success of the Kendrick Lamar song, but he also expressed sympathy for Drake. "You'll be fine, bro," he assured the 6 God. "Don't even trip. "You just don't take it personal... You can't be overly sensitive." LL Cool J admitted that he's been in a similar situation, where he was forced to stomach a song that was made at his expense. "I get it," he told Charlamagne. "I been there, I know it. It can be upsetting... But you gotta control that."

LL Cool J Advised Drake To Not Take The Diss Personal

LL Cool J crowned Kendrick Lamar the winner of the battle during a recent Hot 97 interview. He went as far as to suggest that Drake stepping to Compton's own was a bad idea. That being said, LL was high on Drake's performance within the battle. "Both of them are super talented, they both did great," he told the host. "It ain’t like Drake completely and utterly played himself..." LL also gave both rappers their flowers, and noted what the battle will do for both of their legacies. "Both of their names will be etched in history because of it," he asserted.