Brittany Renner & Kevin Gates Pull Up To DDG's Stream And Shock Fans In The Process

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
Brittany Renner Kevin Gates DDG Stream Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Brittany Renner attends the Zeus Network presents birthday celebration for Lemuel Plummer on April 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates had a bond long before this DDG stream, and both have made headlines for their lifestyle changes.

DDG often invites plenty of rappers and celebrities to his livestreams, but folks certainly did not expect Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates to pull up. A new social media clip shows the duo arriving at the rapper and content creator's home, with the former greeting various guests while looking his best. Renner, on the other hand, only appears in the clip for a short time. People expressed surprise at this link-up and predicted the wild and salacious topics they might engage with on stream. But they all went through significant lifestyle changes as of late.

"This has been a really beautiful purification process for me of the mind, heart, body, and soul and an opportunity to meet myself deeper," Brittany Renner said of her conversion to Islam. "What I have discovered is how deserving I have always been and am. Even with wearing the hijab, trusting so much so, that who is meant to see me will see me." She also reportedly revealed that she had not drank in six months and had not had sex in eight months at the time, and this was back in January of this year.

Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner

Of course, this is a pretty big shift from how Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner used to talk, as they had a romantic engagement before that they spoke about very openly on social media. This was back in 2022, as a steamy Twitter interaction led to them actually linking up and talking about their sexuality in a pretty lewd but open way. Many people see this as just antics, but at the end of the day, who are we to be prudes about how people want to discuss their desires?

Meanwhile, beyond treating guests like Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates to a good time on stream, DDG is allegedly struggling as a coparent. His drama over his son with Halle Bailey and his alleged inability to see him caused a lot of controversy online, although he tries his best to direct hate away from his former partner. Fortunately, it seems like they resolved that situation recently, and hopefully it leads to more fruitful and amicable dynamics.

