Brittany Renner Claps Back At People Questioning Her Conversion To Islam

Brittany Renner is firm in her beliefs.

Brittany Renner has responded to fans on social media who have been questioning the sincerity of her conversion to Islam. Taking to TikTok on Monday, she revealed that she hadn't been genuinely happy for some time and has found guidance through the acceptance of God.

Addressing the question of what made her choose Islam, she said: "I didn't. I am a human with very little power and awareness but I have learned that God selects who he wills for his mercy. So, let's start there for those of you who don't think I'm qualifying. A lot of you claim to know my life story, why I do what I do. Well, then you would know that for quite a while I've been suffering. When did you notice that my smile began to look like a strain? And when you noticed, did you reach out? ... I have been in search of the truth my whole life, looking for some sort of guidance, in the stars, astrology, numerology, but the truth is, the only guidance is God's guidance."

Brittany Renner Speaks During REVOLT WORLD

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brittany Renner speaks on stage during REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Fans in the comments section shared much more positive responses this time around. "I’m not gonna lie, I wrote this off at first but after listening… I found tears in my eyes and listened twice more," one user admitted. "Reverts belief is what drives me to find my way back to Islam. I’ve been struggling but this here, is so incredibly powerful." Another added: "You look beautiful. I can relate to you in some ways. I’m also learning about Islam… I haven’t fully committed. I still have a lot to learn. But learning about the religion gives me peace and happiness. I feel like it is the true religion …"

