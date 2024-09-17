Brittany Renner Receives Zero Sympathy After Claiming She's Broke And Can't Support Her Son

BYAlexander Cole4.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brittany Renner attends REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Brittany Renner is struggling.

Brittany Renner is someone who has always been a bit controversial. Overall, she is known for being an Instagram model of sorts. Moreover, there were a few years in which she tried to be some sort of provocateur. When she gave birth to her child with PJ Washington, and subsequently dumped the NBA star, there were all kinds of questions about whether or not Washington was groomed. Renner subsequently flipped this into a grift where she gave speeches to athletes about how some women operate.

Recently, she stunned her followers and fans by converting to Islam. Now, she dresses modestly all while wearing traditional Muslim clothing. It is a far cry from what she was doing before, and some fans have remained quite skeptical about all of it. Well, in her latest social media post, Renner came out and made the claim that she has gone broke. Yes, that is correct, Renner cannot support her child, and now, she is wondering if she will be able to find a place to live.

Read More: Brittany Renner's Body Count Confession Doesn't Have Alexis Skyy's Approval: "Be A Quiet Wh*re"

Brittany Renner Speaks

In her post, she claims that she can make a lot when given a little. Furthermore, she isn't interested in anything that doesn't have her name attached. As for fans, well they aren't feeling very much sympathy. In the comments section of Baller Alert, fans noticed a few things. Firstly, she is sitting in a Mercedes AMG while saying all of this. This is a luxury vehicle that could be sold for cash. Moreover, others simply urged her to get a job, noting that regular people have to work for their money. Needless to say, Renner's past has some fans feeling a sense of apathy towards her situation.

Let us know how you feel about this entire situation, in the comments section down below. Do you feel bad for Brittany Renner? What do you make of so many celebrities trying to make every single part of their lives public? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adam22 Says Brittany Renner Isn't "Marriage Material" Following Resurfaced Lap Dance Video

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...