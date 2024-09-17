Brittany Renner Receives Zero Sympathy After Claiming She's Broke And Can't Support Her Son

Brittany Renner is struggling.

Brittany Renner is someone who has always been a bit controversial. Overall, she is known for being an Instagram model of sorts. Moreover, there were a few years in which she tried to be some sort of provocateur. When she gave birth to her child with PJ Washington, and subsequently dumped the NBA star, there were all kinds of questions about whether or not Washington was groomed. Renner subsequently flipped this into a grift where she gave speeches to athletes about how some women operate.

Recently, she stunned her followers and fans by converting to Islam. Now, she dresses modestly all while wearing traditional Muslim clothing. It is a far cry from what she was doing before, and some fans have remained quite skeptical about all of it. Well, in her latest social media post, Renner came out and made the claim that she has gone broke. Yes, that is correct, Renner cannot support her child, and now, she is wondering if she will be able to find a place to live.

Brittany Renner Speaks

In her post, she claims that she can make a lot when given a little. Furthermore, she isn't interested in anything that doesn't have her name attached. As for fans, well they aren't feeling very much sympathy. In the comments section of Baller Alert, fans noticed a few things. Firstly, she is sitting in a Mercedes AMG while saying all of this. This is a luxury vehicle that could be sold for cash. Moreover, others simply urged her to get a job, noting that regular people have to work for their money. Needless to say, Renner's past has some fans feeling a sense of apathy towards her situation.