Fetty Wap Thanks 50 Cent For Going Above & Beyond To Support Him In Jail

"50 did a lot for me," he continued. "From day one, he reached out like, 'Yo, whatever you need, just holla at me.' I’m like, 'All right.' Then it was like, 'Where this money going?' I’m like, 'What?' I ain’t used to that. It’s always the other way around. It was nothing. Whatever I needed, he was right there. He answered the phone. He didn’t shy off. All the way down to the time I’m about to come home, 'How you getting home?' As far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest. [...] 'Ayo, stop f***ing up. [You] should have never stopped making music. You should have kept going hard.' *laughs* That’s 50. He gon' say what he want to say. He ain’t got no filter. Everything he told me. 'Just get back to it. Don't waste no time this time.' This is my last chance, however that sounds to people. If you in this industry, you know what that means. So you got to make it count."