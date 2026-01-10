Fetty Wap Thanks 50 Cent For Going Above & Beyond To Support Him In Jail

Fetty Wap recently stopped by The Breakfast Club to give his first interview since his release from prison, thanking his family and industry peers who supported him behind bars. He thanked artists like Coi Leray, Chief Keef, and Albee Al for their support, and gave 50 Cent a particularly big shoutout in this regard.
"Man, 50, I don’t even know where to start with him," Wap remarked. This discussion begins at around the 6:30-minute mark of the video below.
"50 did a lot for me," he continued. "From day one, he reached out like, 'Yo, whatever you need, just holla at me.' I’m like, 'All right.' Then it was like, 'Where this money going?' I’m like, 'What?' I ain’t used to that. It’s always the other way around. It was nothing. Whatever I needed, he was right there. He answered the phone. He didn’t shy off. All the way down to the time I’m about to come home, 'How you getting home?' As far as financial and mental help, he was probably there the biggest. [...] 'Ayo, stop f***ing up. [You] should have never stopped making music. You should have kept going hard.' *laughs* That’s 50. He gon' say what he want to say. He ain’t got no filter. Everything he told me. 'Just get back to it. Don't waste no time this time.' This is my last chance, however that sounds to people. If you in this industry, you know what that means. So you got to make it count."
50 Cent Reacts To Fetty Wap's Freedom
50 Cent celebrated Fetty Wap's freedom via a post on his Instagram sharing this moment on The Breakfast Club. "WOP HOME fresh out the FED’S ready to work. He good I got him let’s get it !" he captioned the post.
Fetty Wap also predicted his future musical moves and elaborated on other forms of support from the industry. For example, he said he doesn't know how to thank Coi Leray for pushing their collab on his album like it was her own song while he was in prison. Fetty also spoke on their shared New Jersey roots, celebrating that solidarity and appreciating it deeply.