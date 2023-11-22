Fetty Wap Prison Update: "679" Rapper Remains Positive In Tell-All Interview

Fetty Wap was in the midst of a triumphant comeback when the consequences of his actions hit him with a hard left hook in 2021. At the time, the "Trap Queen" artist was arrested along with other affiliates on drug trafficking charges, just six days after dropping his long-awaited album, The Butterfly Effect. He initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed that to a guilty plea, accepting six years in prison and five of post-release supervision for his role in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Now well-adjusted to his life behind bars, Fetty spoke with XXL about how he's doing mentally, his come-up, and much more.

When it comes to passing the time, the 32-year-old says that working out and eating are a big part of his regular routine. "I’ve been writing a lot. I don’t wanna spoil it, but I’ve been writing different things, like from trying to write a little book and write music, and I was trying to write a series for a TV show," he dished. "Keep my mind occupied and just, you know, staying off the negativity that goes on with all the politics, you know what I’m sayin’?"

Read More: Fetty Wap Hit With Wild Post-Prison Requirements

Fetty Wap is Making the Best of a Bad Situation

As for which artists have been checking in on him through his prison stint, 50 Cent was one of the first to come to Fetty's mind. "He reach out all the time. Coi Leray. You know, that’s the homie. She from Jersey. I love Coi Leray, man. Chief Keef," he listed. In order to get in touch with the embattled star, friends reach out in his Instagram DMs, which are monitored by his sister. She then relays messages to Wap, who tells her how to respond.



Perhaps one of the most difficult parts of this whole experience for Fetty Wap is having to be at a distance from his children while they grow up and experience so many firsts without him. Thankfully, the rapper remains on good terms with a few of his baby mamas, one of whom even took their daughter to visit Fetty earlier this year. Read more about that at the link below, and check out his full conversation with XXL here.

Read More: Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Reflects On Taking Daughter On Prison Visit To See Him

[Via] [Via]