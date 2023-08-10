New Pics Of Fetty Wap in Prison Emerge

It’s been a while since fans online heard from Fetty Wap himself or got any kind of updates on his condition. Now, he’s taken to his Instagram story to share an updated picture from prison. Many fans noticed that Fetty has put on some weight since the last time he appeared in public looking less than healthy. “i’m telling you all the rappers go to prison and gain healthy weight,” reads one comment. In the caption of their repost of the picture The Neighborhood Talks notes “Okay Fetty posted up in the slammer! Looks like he got his weight up.”

Others took a more humorous approach to their comments on the post. “All the rappers going to jail we gone be stuck listening to blue face” says one commentor. “It’s like n * g g a z don’t eat until they go jail,” says another. Another interesting observation is just how many of the comments are very thirsty. Cleary there’s still plenty of love for Fetty out there from his female friends and they aren’t shy about letting everyone know.

In May of this year, Fetty Wap was sentenced to serve 6 years in prison. The sentence came from a drug-related arrest that took place back in 2021. He initially planned to fight the case in court before changing to a guilty plea last year. Recently, his baby mam reflected on what it was like taking their daughter on prison visits to see him. She contrasted the experience with what it was like to bring their daughter to see him playing massive concerts.

After the confirmation of his sentencing earlier this year, TMZ got their hands on the conditions Fetty Wap will be under for the 5 years following his release. Among the requirements are detailed financial disclosure and submitting of a DNA test. Fetty is expected to be released from prison when his original sentence expires in 2028. What do you think of Fetty Wap’s new picture from prison? Let us know in the comment section below.

