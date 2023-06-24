Fetty Wap’s six-year prison sentence was a big shock to much of the hip-hop community, as he will remain in prison until at least 2028. For those unaware, the New Jersey MC received a five-year prison sentence on drug charges related to a smuggling operation in New York. While many fans lamented this development, no one in his life feels the brunt of this incarceration more than his immediate family. Moreover, his baby mama, actress and entrepreneur Masika Kalysha, spoke with The Neighborhood Talk about the arrest and their handling of it. Specifically, she reflected on the possibility of their young daughter accompanying her to visit him in prison, which she’s still hesitant about.

“You know, it is still taking a lot to get used to,” Masika Kalysha remarked concerning Fetty Wap. “It’s the new norm, which I’m not ready to accept that. You know, and it’s just… my daughter, she’s seven. So it really affects her. But we’re working with it, we’re working together, they communicate very often. We’re just trying to figure out the healthiest way to manage this until he comes home.”

Masika Kalysha Speaks On Fetty Wap Situation

Furthermore, the interviewer asked Kalysha whether she thought of taking their daughter to jail to see him in person in that environment. “Only a hundred times,” the actress replied. “You know, it’s a big difference from taking your daughter to sold-out arenas to see her dad than taking her to an institution like that. But, you know, at the end of the day, that’s still her dad. So we’re gonna make it work, and he’ll be home soon. And y’all make sure to keep streaming his music so I can get my check,” she concluded with a laugh after agreeing that as long as their daughter’s happy with the outcome, she’ll fulfill her wishes when it comes to Fetty Wap.

Meanwhile, even when looking to after he’s released, the 32-year-old faced intense post-prison conditions in court. For example, authorities barred him from seeking parole until he completes five years of his sentence. In addition, he must fully disclose all financial dealings, including new activity at institutions such as account creation, and submit a DNA test to his parole officer upon release. For more news and the latest updates on Fetty Wap, come back to HNHH.

