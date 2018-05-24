visit
- MusicBlueface's Mom Visits Him In Prison, Advocates For Megan Thee Stallion RelationshipThis is not the first time that Karlissa Saffold tried to matchmake the California rapper with Tina Snow, although it might be the oddest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Gets Prison Visit From His SonThey spent two weekends together in-person, not with a glass window between them, after not being able to meet for the holidays.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDJ Khaled Visits Rihanna's Childhood Neighborhood In BarbadosThe New Orleans music mogul spoke to folks in the community and wanted to stop by to "breathe the same air" that RiRi grew up in.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's Houston Strip Club Visit Marks His First Day As A City ResidentThe 6ix God recently bought a home in the Texas city, and it looks like he's celebrating his second home with a night out on the town.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLil Wayne Gets House Visit From Skip BaylessTheir link-up comes shortly after rumors broke that Ja Morant apparently refused their efforts to help him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsFetty Wap's Baby Mama Reflects On Taking Daughter On Prison Visit To See HimMasika Kalysha is hesitant to expose her child to such conditions after having visited the rapper at huge concerts.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Mom Pays Him A Visit In UtahThe Baton Rouge rapper is still under house arrest on federal gun charges stemming from October 2021.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Visits Bun B At His Trill Burgers Restaurant In HoustonDrizzy shouted out his "mentor" for "the best burger [he's] ever had."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Reveals Doctor Visit After His Surfing MishapHere's hoping that Khaled's doing well after his belly flop went viral.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCiara & Russell Wilson Visit Prison, Dance & Sing With InmatesThe couple went to Everglades Correctional Institution in Florida and led a prayer with over 300 inmates.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramDame Dash Visits Kanye West After Twitter Madness: "We Good"Dame Dash reconnected with Kanye West in Wyoming following the artist's tough week on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- GramPop Smoke Supposed To See Amber Rose On Day Of MurderAmber Rose revealed in a Pop Smoke tribute post that he had planned to visit her and her family at their home on the same day that he was murdered in a home invasion robbery.By Lynn S.
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Thinks Raptors Ought To Snub White House: "Sh*t, I Wouldn't Go, Either!"DeMar DeRozan agrees: a White House visit shouldn't be in the cards for the NBA champions.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine's Girlfriend Proves She's Ride Or Die After Visiting Him In PrisonTekashi69's girl Jade is still bumping his music in the car.By Alex Zidel
- SportsGolden State Warriors Met With Former President Barack Obama Before Wizards GameObama and Curry have become friends over the years.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Not Allowed Conjugal Visits While In JailTekashi 6ix9ine and his girlfriend basically have no privacy.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Really Called Nick Cannon's Third Child An "Oops Baby'Nick Cannon didn't know how to respond to this one. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCardi B Reunites With 1st Grade Teacher During Surprise Visit To Her Elementary SchoolThe rapper shows love to the youngins. By Zaynab
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Explains Why He Cancelled On Kanye WestThe scheduled "Timestalk" didn't go as planned on October 17th.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West & Kim Kardashian Given New African Names By "Dictator" In UgandaSocial media users questions their visiting Ugandan president.By Zaynab
- SocietyT.I. Uses Racial Slur To Describe Kanye West, Threatens To Slap HimT.I. is incensed with Kanye West over his White House visit.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Visits 11-Year-Old Heart Patient For Her Birthday In ChicagoDrake made an important stop before he left Chicago. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill Says Jay Z Didn't Convince Him To Bail On White House Visit Despite Rumor"That's not true at all," Meek on Jay Z convincing him to not go to The White House.By Kevin Goddard