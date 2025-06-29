Top5 Takes Adam22 To "The Trenches" In Toronto

Top5 has made a lot of headlines over the past year for his occasional involvement in the explosive Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, and so has Adam22. While the reasons as to why they come up in relation to that battle are very different, it also brought them closer together when it comes to content.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Top recently took Adam to his old neighborhood in Toronto, which the 6ix's rapper referred to as "the trenches." He showed the No Jumper host his mother's house and introduced him to some of his colleagues. Considering the street-based narratives and topics that both men touch on in their content, this link-up caused a lot of conversation.

Some downplayed it while others predicted that much more information and developments were to come from this in the future. While these two didn't have too many direct links before, their big commonality is being on opposite sides when it comes to Wack 100.

The executive often debates, collaborates, and hangs out with Adam22, whereas Top5 has beef with Wack. This also stemmed from the K.Dot and Drizzy feud, with Wack questioning Top's criminal record, his affiliations, and his place in Toronto street culture. The Canadian MC, of course, launched similar questions against the West Coast manager.

In fact, in one clip, Adam even called Wack 100 via FaceTime, and Top had some taunts to make. But this is just one small part of a much larger whole, and a much longer list of antics.

Read More: Lawyer Behind Fat Joe Lawsuit Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Process Server With Car

Top5 Kendrick Lamar

For example, Top5's beef with Kendrick Lamar may have started as just a Drake defense, but he's doubled down on it in many more ways. He allegedly tried to get into the hotel that Kendrick was allegedly staying at for his Toronto shows, although it's unclear exactly how accurate, possible, or worthwhile that narrative is.