Top5 Takes Adam22 To "The Trenches" In Toronto

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 775 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Top5 Adam22 Toronto Hip Hop News
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 28: Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, aka Top5 during the second half of their NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Top5 has clashed a lot with Adam22's friend and frequent collaborator Wack 100, another offshoot of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle.

Top5 has made a lot of headlines over the past year for his occasional involvement in the explosive Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, and so has Adam22. While the reasons as to why they come up in relation to that battle are very different, it also brought them closer together when it comes to content.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Top recently took Adam to his old neighborhood in Toronto, which the 6ix's rapper referred to as "the trenches." He showed the No Jumper host his mother's house and introduced him to some of his colleagues. Considering the street-based narratives and topics that both men touch on in their content, this link-up caused a lot of conversation.

Some downplayed it while others predicted that much more information and developments were to come from this in the future. While these two didn't have too many direct links before, their big commonality is being on opposite sides when it comes to Wack 100.

The executive often debates, collaborates, and hangs out with Adam22, whereas Top5 has beef with Wack. This also stemmed from the K.Dot and Drizzy feud, with Wack questioning Top's criminal record, his affiliations, and his place in Toronto street culture. The Canadian MC, of course, launched similar questions against the West Coast manager.

In fact, in one clip, Adam even called Wack 100 via FaceTime, and Top had some taunts to make. But this is just one small part of a much larger whole, and a much longer list of antics.

Read More: Lawyer Behind Fat Joe Lawsuit Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Process Server With Car

Top5 Kendrick Lamar

For example, Top5's beef with Kendrick Lamar may have started as just a Drake defense, but he's doubled down on it in many more ways. He allegedly tried to get into the hotel that Kendrick was allegedly staying at for his Toronto shows, although it's unclear exactly how accurate, possible, or worthwhile that narrative is.

Elsewhere, Adam22's still on the gossip train thanks to people commenting more on his relationship with Lena The Plug. Whether or not that continues into the future, he and Top will most likely make more out of this Toronto meeting.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Reveals Why She Didn't Testify In Diddy's Trial

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic" Music Wack 100 Claims To Have A Flash Drive That Can End Drake's Career 10.4K
Wack 100 Warns Drake Dismisses Threats Hip Hop News Music Wack 100 Warns Drake To Keep It Light After Rapper Allegedly Dismisses Wack's Threats 3.2K
Suspect Accused Of Tupac Shakur Murder Attends Bond Hearing Music Wack 100 Ridicules Top5 For Repeatedly Threatening Kendrick Lamar 3.1K
Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors Music Wack 100 Eviscerates Drake Affiliate Top5 Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud 2.5K