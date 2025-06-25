Lawyer Behind Fat Joe Lawsuit Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Process Server With Car

Lawyer Behind Fat Joe Lawsuit Arrested Hip Hop News
Apr 30, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Fat Joe arrives at the White House Correspondents√ï Association annual dinner at the Washington Hilton. Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney representing Fat Joe's former hypeman, allegedly hit a 66-year-old process server with his car last month.

Earlier this month, Fat Joe was hit with a $20 million lawsuit by his former hypeman Terrance "T.A." Dixon. In the lawsuit, Dixon claims that over 16 years of collaborating, he witnessed the Terror Squad boss allegedly take part in various illegal activities. Allegedly, this included sleeping with minors, committing financial fraud, engaging in intimidation tactics, and more.

Fat Joe's attorney, Joe Tacopina, promptly shut these allegations down. "[This is] a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort [Fat Joe] through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations," he alleged shortly after the suit was filed. "We didn’t just sue a disgruntled former employee trying to revive a false claim from 15 years ago. We sued the lawyer behind it all. Tyrone Blackburn has a well-documented pattern of abusing the courts to harass defendants and generate media attention."

Tacopina continued, also alleging that Blackburn had been criticized by two federal judges and that he's the subject of a pending referral to the Southern District's disciplinary committee.

Fat Joe Lawsuit
MLS: Inter Miami CF at New York Red Bulls
Aug 26, 2023; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Recording artist Fat Joe attends the game between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF at Red Bull Arena. Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, according to TMZ, Blackburn has been arrested and booked for alleged assault. Allegedly, a 66-year-old process server tried to serve him a complaint in the Fat Joe case earlier this year. Blackburn then allegedly put his car in reverse and hit the process server in the leg. As a result, the process server allegedly suffered a minor injury and reported the incident to police.

