Fat Joe's Lawyer Responds To Shocking $20 Million Lawsuit

Fat Joe was hit with a flurry of disturbing allegations in a $20 million New York lawsuit from former hype man Terrance "T.A." Dixon this week. The plaintiff alleges that across over 16 years of collaboration, he witnessed the rapper allegedly have sexual relations with teenagers, commit financial fraud, engage in intimidation tactics, and much more.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, attorney Joe Tacopina will represent Joey Crack in this case, and issued a response to the lawsuit. Fat Joe's accuser had already received a lawsuit from the New York MC for libel, which also accused Dixon's attorney Tyrone Blackburn. You may recognize his name from Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy.

Elsewhere, Tacopina alleged that this new lawsuit is just a vengeful retaliation based on allegedly false claims. We will see how it plays out in court.

"[This is] a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort [Fat Joe] through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations," Joe Tacopina alleged. "We didn’t just sue a disgruntled former employee trying to revive a false claim from 15 years ago. We sued the lawyer behind it all. Tyrone Blackburn has a well-documented pattern of abusing the courts to harass defendants and generate media attention."

Read More: Audio Of Cassie Allegedly Threatening To Kill An Escort Releases To The Public

Fat Joe Lawsuit

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, Tacopina alleged that two federal judges criticized Blackburn's actions and that he's allegedly under referral to the Southern District's disciplinary committee. "Law enforcement is aware of the extortionate demand at the heart of this scheme," he alleged. "The allegations against [Fat Joe] are complete fabrications – lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure. [Fat Joe] will not be intimidated. We have taken legal action to expose this fraudulent campaign and hold everyone involved accountable."