Fat Joe Hits Ex-Hypeman With Lawsuit Over “Grotesque” Pedophile Allegations

Fat Joe has found himself wrapped up in an ugly legal battle, all thanks to his former hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the Terror Squad icon is suing Dixon. Allegedly, Dixon believed he was owed money, and made multiple false claims about Fat Joe as a result.

Per the suit, this allegedly included “countless posts on social media containing a torrent of wholly fabricated, grotesque, and scandalous allegations — accusing Cartagena of unspeakable acts such as pedophilia, statutory rape and sexual assault.”

Tyrone Blackburn, Dixon's attorney, is also named in the suit.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

“These allegations are completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney. These two individuals have been scheming together to extort me with their elaborate and ludicrous demands changing by the day," Fat Joe explained in a statement, per TMZ. "The relentless threats, harassment, and defamation I’ve endured as they peddle salacious lies are utterly deplorable. I’m taking legal action to expose their misconduct and I’m fully confident that the facts will reveal this is nothing more than a deceptive and desperate scam."

As for Blackburn, he calls this “a baseless lawsuit in an effort to soften the blow of what’s to come." He also said, "It won’t work. Fat Joe has a lot of explaining to do.”

Fat Joe is being represented by Joe Tacopina. In the past, the attorney has also represented the likes of ASAP Rocky, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and more.