Fat Joe Hits Ex-Hypeman With Lawsuit Over “Grotesque” Pedophile Allegations

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 9: Rapper Fat Joe performs during Day 2 of 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 9, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Fat Joe accuses Terrance “T.A.” Dixon of making multiple false claims about him on social media because he believes he owes him money.

Fat Joe has found himself wrapped up in an ugly legal battle, all thanks to his former hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the Terror Squad icon is suing Dixon. Allegedly, Dixon believed he was owed money, and made multiple false claims about Fat Joe as a result.

Per the suit, this allegedly included “countless posts on social media containing a torrent of wholly fabricated, grotesque, and scandalous allegations — accusing Cartagena of unspeakable acts such as pedophilia, statutory rape and sexual assault.”

Tyrone Blackburn, Dixon's attorney, is also named in the suit.

Fat Joe Lawsuit

“These allegations are completely false and part of a criminal conspiracy orchestrated between a disgruntled former hype man and his attorney. These two individuals have been scheming together to extort me with their elaborate and ludicrous demands changing by the day," Fat Joe explained in a statement, per TMZ. "The relentless threats, harassment, and defamation I’ve endured as they peddle salacious lies are utterly deplorable. I’m taking legal action to expose their misconduct and I’m fully confident that the facts will reveal this is nothing more than a deceptive and desperate scam."

As for Blackburn, he calls this “a baseless lawsuit in an effort to soften the blow of what’s to come." He also said, "It won’t work. Fat Joe has a lot of explaining to do.”

Fat Joe is being represented by Joe Tacopina. In the past, the attorney has also represented the likes of ASAP Rocky, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and more.

“The allegations against Mr. Cartagena are completely false and part of a criminal extortion scheme orchestrated by an attorney who a federal judge recently condemned for abusing the court system to harass and pressure defendants," Tacopina claims. "Mr. Cartagena will not be intimidated by fabricated claims, lies about witnesses, or shameless threats. We are taking immediate legal action to expose this fraudulent scheme and we will hold all parties responsible fully accountable.”

