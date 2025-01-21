Fat Joe Admits He Finds The Younger Generation's "Weird" Music Confusing

Fat Joe says he's "confused" by the younger generation of artists in hip-hop. He discussed the future of hip-hop and the current state of the genre during an interview with Complex published on Monday. In doing so, he recalled hearing "devil music" coming from someone's car in New York City.

“I encourage the youth and I love the youth, [but] I’ve sat in traffic and [heard the music] — I felt like they were playing devil music right next to me,” Joe told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck? That’s Hip Hop?!’ They got some weird sh*t going on. I f*ck with them, I’m always gonna salute them. I don’t know how they spiraled into this particular sound. Hip Hop’s so diverse — we got Lauryn Hill, we got Biz Markie, you got Eric B. and Rakim, you got Nas… You’re not gonna open this sh*t and hear the same sh*t.”

Fat Joe Attends NBA All-Star Game

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Fat Joe in attendance during the 2022 NBA. All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Joe continued: "Sometimes when I’m listening, especially in New York youth, I’m hearing the same sh*t, the same beats, and I’m numb. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.' [Back in my day], if we had a love song, it’d be LL [Cool J] going, ‘I need love / Sometimes I stare at the room, I hear my conscience call.’ [Now], if you hear a love song, it’s over the same beat and it’s, ‘I’ll kill you! F*ck ya mother!’ It’s the same sh*t. I’m confused.”

Fat Joe Isn't A Fan On The Younger Generation's Music