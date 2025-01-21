Fat Joe Admits He Finds The Younger Generation's "Weird" Music Confusing

NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper Fat Joe during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fat Joe says he doesn't get it.

Fat Joe says he's "confused" by the younger generation of artists in hip-hop. He discussed the future of hip-hop and the current state of the genre during an interview with Complex published on Monday. In doing so, he recalled hearing "devil music" coming from someone's car in New York City.

“I encourage the youth and I love the youth, [but] I’ve sat in traffic and [heard the music] — I felt like they were playing devil music right next to me,” Joe told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck? That’s Hip Hop?!’ They got some weird sh*t going on. I f*ck with them, I’m always gonna salute them. I don’t know how they spiraled into this particular sound. Hip Hop’s so diverse — we got Lauryn Hill, we got Biz Markie, you got Eric B. and Rakim, you got Nas… You’re not gonna open this sh*t and hear the same sh*t.”

Fat Joe Attends NBA All-Star Game
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Fat Joe in attendance during the 2022 NBA. All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Joe continued: "Sometimes when I’m listening, especially in New York youth, I’m hearing the same sh*t, the same beats, and I’m numb. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.' [Back in my day], if we had a love song, it’d be LL [Cool J] going, ‘I need love / Sometimes I stare at the room, I hear my conscience call.’ [Now], if you hear a love song, it’s over the same beat and it’s, ‘I’ll kill you! F*ck ya mother!’ It’s the same sh*t. I’m confused.”

Fat Joe Isn't A Fan On The Younger Generation's Music

Joe is far from the only hip-hop veteran to have mixed feelings about the current state of rap music. Both LL Cool J and Dr. Dre have expressed negative feelings about where the genre is headed in recent interviews as well. Check out Fat Joe's full thoughts on the state of hip-hop below.

