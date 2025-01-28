Fat Joe Clowned For Sporting Outrageous Outfit To Knicks Game

When a social media account supporting the Knicks shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty of jokes at Joe's expense. "He looks f*cking ridiculous," one user replied to the post. Another came to his defense with one writing: "My bro Joe got no worries. Might as well stop waisting [sic] your time hating on my guy. We official Bronx all day."

The roasting of Joe online comes after he recently admitted that he struggles to understand the youth during an interview with Complex. “I encourage the youth and I love the youth, [but] I’ve sat in traffic and [heard the music] — I felt like they were playing devil music right next to me,” Joe told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck? That’s Hip Hop?!’ They got some weird sh*t going on. I f*ck with them, I’m always gonna salute them. I don’t know how they spiraled into this particular sound. Hip Hop’s so diverse — we got Lauryn Hill, we got Biz Markie, you got Eric B. and Rakim, you got Nas… You’re not gonna open this sh*t and hear the same sh*t. Sometimes when I’m listening, especially in New York youth, I’m hearing the same sh*t, the same beats, and I’m numb. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.' [Back in my day], if we had a love song, it’d be LL [Cool J] going, ‘I need love / Sometimes I stare at the room, I hear my conscience call.’ [Now], if you hear a love song, it’s over the same beat and it’s, ‘I’ll kill you! F*ck ya mother!’ It’s the same sh*t. I’m confused.”