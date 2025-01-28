Fat Joe Clowned For Sporting Outrageous Outfit To Knicks Game

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording art Fat Joe preforms before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Fat Joe was drawing plenty of attention with his outfit choice.

Fat Joe is coming under fire on social media for the outfit he chose to wear to the New York Knicks' game against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Sitting court-side for the matchup, Joe rocked a matching purple fur jacket and hat.

When a social media account supporting the Knicks shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty of jokes at Joe's expense. "He looks f*cking ridiculous," one user replied to the post. Another came to his defense with one writing: "My bro Joe got no worries. Might as well stop waisting [sic] your time hating on my guy. We official Bronx all day."

Fat Joe Poses During The Knicks' Game

Despite other fans worrying that Joe would curse the team by making an appearance, the Knicks crushed the Kings 143-120. They're currently 30-16, leaving them in third place in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The roasting of Joe online comes after he recently admitted that he struggles to understand the youth during an interview with Complex. “I encourage the youth and I love the youth, [but] I’ve sat in traffic and [heard the music] — I felt like they were playing devil music right next to me,” Joe told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck? That’s Hip Hop?!’ They got some weird sh*t going on. I f*ck with them, I’m always gonna salute them. I don’t know how they spiraled into this particular sound. Hip Hop’s so diverse — we got Lauryn Hill, we got Biz Markie, you got Eric B. and Rakim, you got Nas… You’re not gonna open this sh*t and hear the same sh*t. Sometimes when I’m listening, especially in New York youth, I’m hearing the same sh*t, the same beats, and I’m numb. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.' [Back in my day], if we had a love song, it’d be LL [Cool J] going, ‘I need love / Sometimes I stare at the room, I hear my conscience call.’ [Now], if you hear a love song, it’s over the same beat and it’s, ‘I’ll kill you! F*ck ya mother!’ It’s the same sh*t. I’m confused.”

