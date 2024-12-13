Fat Joe Dedicates His First Album In 15 Years, "The World Changed On Me," To His Older Brother

It's been quite a while since we last heard a new solo project from Fat Joe. That's especially true when it comes to his studio albums. The last one was Jealous Ones Still Envy 2 (J.O.S.E. 2) back in 2009. Of course, he's still been extremely active, dropping some mixtapes and collab efforts with Remy Ma and Dre. But this weekend is a big one for the New York MC, as The World Changed On Me is his first studio album in 15 years. Beyond just updating his catalog though, this release has a lot of personal weight to it.
On the morning of Thanksgiving, Joey Crack's older brother Angel. He was also in the hip-hop space as a DJ earlier into the genre's history. The "What's Luv?" hitmaker paid a beautiful tribute to him on Instagram the day after the holiday. "You taught me everything i know. You taught me how to be a man. When we was kids, i was WonTon Joe & you was MoneyLee! And Together we were the Keyok Brothaz…On some Kung Fu S***! You Walked so that the Terror Squad could run. You were the most giving person i ever known," he wrote in part. Angel is on the cover art of The World Changed On Me with Joe, and you'll hear some cuts relating to his loss on the backend of the record. Check it out with the link below.
Read More: Eazy The Block Captain Responds To Papoose’s “Knockout” Claims Amid Remy Ma Cheating Scandal
The World Changed On Me - Fat Joe
The World Changed On Me Tracklist:
- Talking Hot with Karma Nova, Dre
- Mini Birki with Ty Dolla $ign, Cool & Dre
- Us with Chris Rock, Remy Ma
- Dog House
- Me N U with Dre
- Bad Man with Tuggawar
- I Got You with Babyface
- Fresh with Tony Sunshine
- Paradise with Anitta, DJ Khaled
- The World Changed On Me
- They Don't Love You