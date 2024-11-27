Fat Joe Links With Babyface For Sensual Single "I Got You"

Joey Crack, aka Fat Joe, is back right before Thanksgiving to drop off a little token of his appreciation for his fans. On the eve of the special holiday, the New York native is here with "I Got You," a brand-new single featuring longtime R&B act, Babyface. Since July, the "What's Luv?" MC has delivered a couple of solo releases. There's the rowdy club banger with frequent collaborator Remy Ma which turned heads thanks to her unhinged verse. Then, there's the homage to the 90s, "Paradise," featuring DJ Khaled and Anitta. It's crisp, summery, and a fun vibe. Now, there's "I Got You," which sees Joe playing the role of the provider in a relationship.
The production is maybe the best out of this recent bunch. It's glitzy, slick, dreamy, and catchy thanks to its background vocals. Babyface bolsters that latter quality with his buttery smooth chorus which echoes Joe's sentiments of making this woman's biggest dreams come true. Whether it's being around other celebrities (like Beyonce), spending a bag at the mall, or traveling, Joe and Babyface got you. Given the release pattern, there's a solid chance that he's working on an album behind the scenes. He has yet to formally announce anything yet, but we feel it's imminent. It's also been quite a while since Joe's last album. His last solo album is 2013's Darkside III. Overall, though, his last LP is his collab tape with Dre, Family Ties. That dropped back in 2019. For now, check out "I Got You" with the YouTube audio link below.
