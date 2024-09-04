Remy Ma Pushes The Nude Boundaries In "Outta Control" Visuals Alongside Fat Joe

The collaboration between the two NY vets continues to make headlines.

Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and producing tandem Cool & Dre, have a newish collaboration together, "Outta Control". The track is just over a month old and even with that much time passing, it's still generating buzz. Originally, the bars were up for debate, particularly on the part of the fiery femcee. "They said I shot a friend over a band, and? / Imagine what I'd do to a b**** that I can't stand / Right now, I'm on the edge, so don't push me". If you aren't familiar that first line is a real-life reference to when Remy shot Makeda Barnes-Joseph back in 2007. This led to her receiving convictions of assault, possession of an illegal weapon, and attempted coercion in 2008.

Listeners were in an uproar and wondering why she chose to rap about that with such braggadocio. In addition, the July 12 cut was also getting the community talking because of the name she used in the writing credits. Instead of attributing her work to Remy Mackie, one that Remy's been using since marrying Papoose in '08, "Outta Control" was penned by Remy Kioni Smith. That would happen to be her maiden name, further suggesting that her and the fellow NY MC were done.

Watch Remy Ma & Fat Joe's Music Video For "Outta Control"

As we said earlier, the single is not done in terms of sparking more talk on the internet. According to HipHopDX, the music video dropped, and, in the visuals, Remy Ma and her longtime collaborator are going topless. For Joe Crack, the reception might not be as favorable, but for Ms. Ma, she may have some men googly eyed. All that is covering her chest is her long black hair and the video isn't shy about showing several shots of this "outfit". You can check out the visuals for yourself with the link above.

What are your thoughts on Remy Ma going topless for the "Outta Control" music video? Is this surprising to you at all, why or why not? Is this song in your current rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Remy Ma and Fat Joe. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.