Fat Joe Gets Roasted For Going Shirtless In New Music Video

Recently, Fat Joe teamed up with Remy Ma to drop a new music video for their explosive track "Outta Control." So far, the collab has been mostly well-received by fans. A moment from the video in particular, however, has prompted a major debate. At one point, Fat Joe appears without a shirt on, which has social media users split.
“Maaaan I almost asked why they got this lady sitting with her breasts all out and it’s just Fat Joe,” one fan writes. "I don’t know what’s cr*zier Fat Joe without a shirt or that Remy Ma bar," another says. While many are clowning him, others are coming to his defense, noting how Remy Ma also went topless for a portion of the video.
Fat Joe & Remy Ma Go Topless In "Outta Control" Music Video And Earn Very Different Reactions
As expected, she hasn't heard any complaints, though the same can't be said for her collaborator. Many are now calling out critics and pointing out the double standard around male body positivity, urging haters to let Fat Joe live his best life without ridiculing him for it. At the time of writing, he's yet to comment on the debacle.
With that being said, it looks like he has far bigger things to worry about than internet trolls these days. The performer is currently preparing to unleash his first solo album in roughly 14 years, following the release of The Darkside Vol. 1 in 2010. Reportedly, he plans to debut the lead single live at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with DJ Khaled and Brazilian artist Anitta later this month. What do you think of social media users clowning Fat Joe for going shirtless in his new music video? Do you think society needs to work on embracing male body positivity or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.