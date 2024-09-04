Fat Joe Gets Roasted For Going Shirtless In New Music Video

Social media users had very different reactions to Fat Joe and Remy Ma showing skin.

Recently, Fat Joe teamed up with Remy Ma to drop a new music video for their explosive track "Outta Control." So far, the collab has been mostly well-received by fans. A moment from the video in particular, however, has prompted a major debate. At one point, Fat Joe appears without a shirt on, which has social media users split.

“Maaaan I almost asked why they got this lady sitting with her breasts all out and it’s just Fat Joe,” one fan writes. "I don’t know what’s cr*zier Fat Joe without a shirt or that Remy Ma bar," another says. While many are clowning him, others are coming to his defense, noting how Remy Ma also went topless for a portion of the video.

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Go Topless In "Outta Control" Music Video And Earn Very Different Reactions

As expected, she hasn't heard any complaints, though the same can't be said for her collaborator. Many are now calling out critics and pointing out the double standard around male body positivity, urging haters to let Fat Joe live his best life without ridiculing him for it. At the time of writing, he's yet to comment on the debacle.