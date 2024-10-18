Remy Ma Once Again Addresses Eazy The Block Captain Affair Rumors About His "Married GF"

Their saga has been a hectic and scandalous one.

The Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain saga continues, especially as fans continue to question whether Papoose and the former are still together. Remy and Eazy's alleged affair came back up after some comments from battle rapper Tay Roc, who claimed that the latter has a "married girlfriend" whom many assumed to be the former. "That n***a girlfriend At home with her husband this week, I see why he d**k suckin on the internet , he home lonely and bored… how ya girl gotta husband…" Roc tweeted, and it didn't take long for him to get a dismissive and indignant response.

"Who you tawkin’ bout Dontay," Remy Ma responded to Tay Roc's claims. "Whats up Reminisce??? It’s Dante.." he replied. "I was speaking about @Eazyblockcapt being bored & angry cause his married GF is with her husband Today.. Do You know his married GF???" "Nah TayTay but I do know a bunch of n****s dat don’t play bout ME & they don’t ALMOST be about to do nothing…" she clapped back, denying the rumors that she cheated on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain. "Oh & they start from the bosses and make they way down to the workers…… I like u, u a good kid- go write a rap or watch wrestling …btw I got ya text earlier… #ImDoneTweetinItsAboveMeNow."

Remy Ma Claps Back At Tay Roc

Apart from this whole debacle, though, Remy Ma fortunately has been able to move on in her career and endeavors without much of a hiccup. Sure, she and Fat Joe got some pretty ridiculous jokes at their expense for their new music video for "Outta Control," but that's just part of the process. As for the Eazy The Block Captain and Papoose drama, this is the most relevant update we got on it since quite a while ago.