Remy Ma Almost Fell For A Nicki Minaj Reference On "Family Feud"

While we will probably never know if Steve Harvey intended this, Remy Ma seemed to laugh at the thought of answering "Pink Friday."

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj's beef is well-documented at this point, and while things died down a while ago, it's still hard to ignore. Moreover, the former recently participated on Family Feud, and a particular fill-in-the-blank question led to a pretty interesting reaction. The prompt was "[Blank] Friday," which led many eagle-eyed fans to spot the Bronx femcee's small laugh when she heard the prompt. A lot of fans figured that she thought of Minaj's album Pink Friday first, but she instead gave "Black Friday" as an answer. While we'll probably never know whether or not Steve Harvey chose to be cheeky with this, fans ran with that narrative regardless.

Furthermore, the last "update" we got concerning Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj were some odd claims from Hazel-E. She claimed that Remy, the Migos, Suge Knight, and many others actually received payment to sabotage Nicki's career. Of course, rumors like these are pretty frequent and common when it comes to the discussion around these two female rappers and many others. Even though we'll probably never see evidence of this, some fanbases will still use it as a talking point either way.

Read More: Remy Ma Appears To Use Her Maiden Name Further Fueling Papoose Breakup Rumors

Remy Ma Dodges A Nicki Minaj Reference On Family Feud

However, despite Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj's long and contentious history, some fans still think that they can bury the hatchet. In fact, the latter seemed to hint at a reconciliation while promoting Pink Friday 2, but that never manifested for that album's rollout. Still, with so much beef going around in 2024, it seems as good a time as ever to either re-engage or reconsider. After all, this combative year could also result in more amicable moments of coming together rather than continued battle.

Meanwhile, Remy Ma doesn't really want to talk about any of this beef, for the most part. For example, she avoided a question about Nicki Minaj and Latto beefing at the 2023 Grammys. Maybe Remy would rather speak on her own experiences with femcees rather than other ones. Regardless of whether or not these two eventually make up and set their issues aside, it's impossible to not think of their spat whenever their names come up together.