- TVBlueface's Mom Threatens To "Slap The Shit" Out Of Him: WatchThe family feud continues this week on "Crazy In Love."By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Crazy In Love": Blueface Tells His Mom He's More Mature Than HerThe 25-year-old and his family continue to feud on this week's episode of their reality series.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRomeo Miller Addresses Feud With Master P: "Some Things Bleed Out"He also spoke on loving being a father. "I don't know if I'm gonna be Nick Cannon but I wouldn't mind 10 babies," Romeo joked.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBenzino Calls Out Fake Coi Leray Fans: “None Of You Even Bought The Album”"I never ever hated on my own daughter," the 56-year-old insisted earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Puts Corey Gamble On Blast For Allegedly Kissing Another Woman: "We Outsiiiiide"Gamble has been in a relationship with the Kar-Jenner clan matriarch since 2014.By Hayley Hynes
- GramBenzino Once Again Vents About Coi Leray: "Her Mother Poisoned That"The reality star claps back, claiming he saw Coi & her siblings every holiday & during school breaks. He accused her mother of "poisoning the kids."By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Claps Back At Benzino: "I'm Embarrassed To Be Your Daughter"Coi Leray goes off on Benzino over his recent Instagram comments.By Aron A.
- TVLil Yachty & Macklemore Face Off Tonight On "Family Feud"Lil Yachty and Macklemore are set to appear on "Celebrity Family Feud" tonight.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture2 Chainz & Big Boi Battle It Out On "Family Feud"2 Chainz and Big Boi had a friendly battle for charity.By Alexander Cole
- TV2 Chainz & Big Boi Facing Off On "Family Feud" This Week2 Chainz and Big Boi will be competing against one another on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud.By Alex Zidel
- TVSteve Harvey Loses His Mind Over Bruce Smith's NSFW "Family Feud" AnswerSteve Harvey lost his composure after Bruce Smith made possibly the most shocking "Celebrity Family Feud" answer in history.By Alex Zidel
- TVPopeyes Offers Family Feud Canada Contestant $10K Of Chicken For Wrong AnswerWhen a nationally televised L turns into a W.By Aron A.
- TV"Family Feud" Contestant Confuses Popeye The Sailorman For Fast Food ChainYes... Canada has its own version of "Family Feud."By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Gives Her Mom A Slap In The Face With Wendy Williams PhotoLast week, Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni called out Wendy Williams for her alleged cocaine use.By Alex Zidel
- BeefBlueface's Sister Trashes Him In Freestyle Rap: "You Can't Rap"Blueface's family feud just keeps getting weirder and weirder.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCyn Santana Possibly Sends Subs At Joe Budden With Jay-Z Lyric“A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMo'Nique Says She Won't Celebrate Steve Harvey's Recent Hosting LossesShe says she won't celebrate someone else's demise.By Erika Marie