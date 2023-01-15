For some, Sunday is the Lord’s day. For others, however, it’s a day sure to be full of chaos and drama thanks to a new episode of Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love.

The last few weeks have seen the famous couple’s antics playing out on their Zeus reality series. We’ve seen the “Thotiana” rapper and his partner’s father exchange blows. Also, the reality starlet’s brother appeared to give the couple advice about their often-aggressive relationship.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)

Rock and Blueface’s bickering has been the centre of several episodes. However, we’ve still seen his issues with his own family play out. This week, in particular, the 25-year-old comes face-to-face with his mother, Karlissa Saffold.

In one preview that’s been circulating online, the California native and his mom step outside to speak. He tells her that she carries herself with a lot of importance and that he loves her because of their familial relationship. Still, that’s not always enough.

“I feel like I’m more mature than you,” Blue tells Saffold in front of the cameras. “Love you, mother, but you just not my type of woman I guess. Not my type of lady.”

In another trailer, most of the 25-year-old’s family comes together to confront Rock and her man. Specifically, they feud about a physical altercation between the group that previously went viral.

“If you’re 50 with little kids outside, you’re going to get into some little kid shit,” Blueface explains to Saffold as she yells at him. In response, she says, “If you disrespect me, and you’re my son, Jonathan, I’m gonna slap the shit out of you every time! I am your mother!”

The recording artist and Rock look visibly uncomfortable from the other side of the room, though he says “I understand.” At the same time, his mother continues to yell about how they didn’t argue in the past with his sister also joining in.

Check out all the drama in the video below, and tap in later for more pop culture news updates.

