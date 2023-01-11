Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”

“It was a glass cup stop trynna play me cuz if I hit him with a henny bottle dat boy wouldn’t be alive…,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

The rumors stemmed from a clip taken from their reality show, Crazy in Love, which went viral on social media. A recent episode shows the damage of the alleged incident.

Chrisean appears to be trying to get glass out of the “Thotiana” rapper’s head.

“I’m getting the glass out,” Chrisean tells him.

“You can’t just rip it like that,” he replies.

“I’m not ripping it, I’m getting it out,” Chrisean responds, before adding, “I’m ’bout to go and get a vacuum. But I didn’t want to be that rough.”

The incident is the latest in a long line of examples of concerning domestic violence in their relationship. In the first episode of Crazy in Love, Blueface got into a physical altercation with Chrisean’s dad. Last month, Chrisean shared a photo of Blueface with two black eyes, which she claimed to have given him.

All the serious moments have caused fans to criticize the airing of Crazy in Love in the first place. Blueface responded to their haters in a post on Twitter, earlier this week.

“I love when I spot a mf who said me [and] rock doing a show was a bad idea but they watching the show full circle,” he wrote.

Check out the viral clip as well as Chrisean Rock’s response below.

It was a glass cup stop trynna play me cuz if I hit him with a henny bottle dat boy wouldn’t be alive…. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) January 11, 2023

Chrisean rock slapped Blueface in the head with a bottle of HENNY 👀 pic.twitter.com/vp0rwFAyLO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2023

[Via]